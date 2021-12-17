Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSA) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSA) dropped 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.02 and last traded at $34.10. Approximately 16,977 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 14,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98.

