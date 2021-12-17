DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP opened at $25.30 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133,888 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $347,051,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 47,629.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,656,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $246,698,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $239,264,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.