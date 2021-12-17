Deborah A. Loveless Sells 3,453 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,924. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,807,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 109,006.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.