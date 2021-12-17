Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Oakview Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 7.3% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.3% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

NYSE DE opened at $348.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.90. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $261.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

