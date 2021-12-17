DeFi Bids (BID) Market Cap Hits $344,696.57

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $344,696.57 and $40.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041379 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.13 or 0.00205939 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,613,783 coins and its circulating supply is 23,880,414 coins. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

