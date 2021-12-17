DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 31,835 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 749.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,835 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

CUBE stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

