DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.32% of Maxeon Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAXN. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $520.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.07.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

