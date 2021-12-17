DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 12,764 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 126.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,828 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 52,761 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 91,144 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,140 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

NYSE:LPX opened at $75.62 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.38. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.10%.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

