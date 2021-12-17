DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,507 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 649,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,003,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $82.12 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.