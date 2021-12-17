DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 19,666 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,448,000 after purchasing an additional 114,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,175,000 after acquiring an additional 438,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.