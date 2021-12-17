DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,161 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.05 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

