DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 139.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after buying an additional 1,560,934 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Wix.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,814,000 after buying an additional 194,266 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Wix.com by 149.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after buying an additional 1,879,849 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,175,000 after buying an additional 66,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $591,498,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $133.00 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.91.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.63.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

