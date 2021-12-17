DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 201.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 1,078.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth $1,767,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in I-Mab by 77.9% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 413,106 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in I-Mab by 9,668.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter valued at $2,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.33. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

IMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

I-Mab Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.