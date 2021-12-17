DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in UFP Industries by 125.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.05. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $93.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

