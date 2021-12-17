DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,884 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IRT opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $25.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

