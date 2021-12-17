DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.54 Million Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 88.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THG stock opened at $131.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.90. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

