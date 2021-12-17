DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Otter Tail worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 7.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 41.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

OTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sidoti lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $68.20 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

