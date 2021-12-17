DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 192.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 174.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,776,000 after acquiring an additional 261,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $615,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

