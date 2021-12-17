DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Core Laboratories worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $1,343,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

