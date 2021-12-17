DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,612 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $37,016,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 91.7% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 2,175,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,989 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

