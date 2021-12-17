DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,846 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,332 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 101,800 shares of company stock worth $2,771,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

