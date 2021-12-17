DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter worth $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 97.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $217.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.44 and a beta of 1.34. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.67.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.