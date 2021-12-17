DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 1,052.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Stantec were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the second quarter valued at $841,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stantec by 39.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STN opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

