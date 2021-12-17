DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.59 Million in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Upstart by 791.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $140.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 175.80. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $52,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total value of $159,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,819,531 shares of company stock valued at $418,309,027. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

