DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.77 Million in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Certara by 1,506.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Certara by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Certara by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,998,000 after purchasing an additional 218,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Certara by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,006,000 after purchasing an additional 259,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Certara by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,061,000 after purchasing an additional 645,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $241,419,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,419,828 shares of company stock worth $283,243,192. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.07.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.