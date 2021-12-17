DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 71,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -177.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

