DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,217,000 after purchasing an additional 349,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,336,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,197,000 after purchasing an additional 562,465 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,148,000 after purchasing an additional 97,757 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:VNO opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $50.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.93%.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.