DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 4,485 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,537,000 after acquiring an additional 557,675 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in OneMain by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,061,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,520,000 after acquiring an additional 234,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in OneMain by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,688,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

