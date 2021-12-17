DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,889 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First American Financial by 48.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in First American Financial by 121.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First American Financial by 729.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 6,241.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAF opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.18. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $78.46.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.