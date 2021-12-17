DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,634 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $97,568,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $306,617,000 after acquiring an additional 556,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $628,829,000 after acquiring an additional 496,697 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $154.43 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,033 shares of company stock valued at $31,371,771 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

