DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in RingCentral by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in RingCentral by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $2,428,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $177.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.06 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNG. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.64.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

