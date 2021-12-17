Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Update

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 167.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DEX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.02. 12,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

