Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Major Shareholder Buys $11,556.26 in Stock

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $11,556.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,802 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $67,420.08.

On Friday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 110 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $1,537.80.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,447 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $187,047.77.

On Monday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,760 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $284,827.20.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,901 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $40,759.05.

On Thursday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,053 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $42,742.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,402.00.

Shares of VMM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.01. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,298. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $14.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 56.3% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 112.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares during the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.