Dent Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.29 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $315.79 million and $35.29 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00206062 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

DENT is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

