DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
XRAY opened at $54.16 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.