DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

XRAY opened at $54.16 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

