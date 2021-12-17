Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading 28.4% Lower This Week

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.30 million and $1.10 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00053551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.99 or 0.08337628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,736.84 or 1.00122205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 455,332,436 coins and its circulating supply is 103,491,208 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.