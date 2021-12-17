DerivaDAO Reaches Market Cap of $120.53 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $4.62 or 0.00009883 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $120.53 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.23 or 0.08034422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00078105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,784.37 or 1.00096511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

