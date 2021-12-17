Dether (DTH) Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Dether coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. Dether has a market capitalization of $637,107.28 and approximately $29,180.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dether Coin Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

