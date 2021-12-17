Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$152.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$153.29.

Shares of TMX Group stock traded up C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$125.02. The stock had a trading volume of 43,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,222. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$120.13 and a 1 year high of C$145.69. The company has a market cap of C$7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$133.98.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$231.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$232.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.0300004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at C$79,800,000.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

