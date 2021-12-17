Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $63,797.63 and $32.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars.

