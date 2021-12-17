DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in DexCom by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 156,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total value of $310,554.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,355,977 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $529.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $583.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.81. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

