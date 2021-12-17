DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett to Hold

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

Shares of DKS traded up $4.35 on Friday, reaching $104.26. 57,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $0. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

