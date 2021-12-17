Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of DGII opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.85 million, a PE ratio of 80.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the third quarter worth about $10,732,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the third quarter worth about $1,099,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

