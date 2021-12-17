Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.16

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.16 and traded as high as $25.48. Digi International shares last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 121,776 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

Get Digi International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.85 million, a P/E ratio of 80.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Digi International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Digi International by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Digi International by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Digi International by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digi International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.