Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) & Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Financial Analysis

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Accenture has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Accenture and Digital Media Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $50.53 billion 5.01 $5.91 billion $9.15 43.78 Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 0.70 -$8.70 million $0.10 37.80

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Media Solutions. Digital Media Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 11.69% 29.50% 13.94% Digital Media Solutions 1.00% -11.84% 3.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Accenture and Digital Media Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 5 18 0 2.78 Digital Media Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00

Accenture presently has a consensus target price of $356.55, suggesting a potential downside of 10.99%. Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 286.90%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Accenture.

Summary

Accenture beats Digital Media Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

