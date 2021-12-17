Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Kevin Kennedy Sells 350 Shares

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE DLR traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.54. 2,835,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.28. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $174.64.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.