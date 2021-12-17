Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

DLR stock opened at $171.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $172.65.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

