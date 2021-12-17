Digitex Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $190,612.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00039104 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.00203189 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.