Digiwage Trading 46.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar. Digiwage has a market cap of $72,151.83 and $36.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

