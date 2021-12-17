Digix Gold Token (DGX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,241.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $27.12 or 0.00059188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $11,241.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00204802 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

